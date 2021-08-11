

During a White House press conference on Wednesday, press secretary Jen Psaki was asked numerous questions regarding transparency within the White House.

“As Ed noted earlier the President’s been to Delaware 17 times, soon going to be 18 and 19 times over the last six months. I want to know how visits from visitors and family members with potential conflicts of interest are being treated for the purposes of White House visitor log disclosure?” Asked one reporter.

The second question asked by the reporter was in regards to comments made by Walter Shaub in response to Hunter Biden’s art sales, and whether the president has asked him to stop.

Thirdly, the reporter asked Psaki what “space and constraints are there in the White House East Room that are preventing us all” from attending events in there today considering “there are no space and constraints in this room,” referring the press briefing room.

“Well, one I think we wanted to make it as transparent as possible and make the entire meeting available to everyone who isn’t just in this room, so we are actually not discriminating against people who are covering the White House from outside of the White House briefing room,” said Psaki.

“Second, I would say we have spoken extensively to the arrangements that are not White House arrangements, they’re arrangements between Hunter Biden’s representatives and ones that we certainly made aware of. I don’t think I have anything to add in that regard,” Psaki continued.

Psaki added that she would not comment or provide information on “the comings and goings of the president’s grandchildren or people visiting him in Delaware.”