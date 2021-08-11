http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3aVWuEqlFEg/

Tech and e-commerce giant Amazon has reportedly been awarded a secret cloud computing contract from the NSA worth up to $10 billion.

Nextgov reports that the tech giant Amazon has been awarded a $10 billion cloud-computing contract from the National Security Agency (NSA). According to protest filings obtained by Nextgov, the contract is named “WildandStormy” and appears to be part of an initiative by the NSA to modernize its storage of classified data.

Microsoft has challenged the awarding of the contract, according to Government Accountability Office records. An NSA spokesperson commented: “NSA recently awarded a contract for cloud computing services to support the Agency. The unsuccessful offeror has filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office. The Agency will respond to the protest in accordance with appropriate federal regulations.”

Microsoft confirmed that it filed the protest, stating: “Based on the decision we are filing an administrative protest via the Government Accountability Office. We are exercising our legal rights and will do so carefully and responsibly.”

Amazon Web Services has previously worked with multiple intelligence organizations and has worked with the NSA in the past. In 2013, Amazon received a deal worth $600 million from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to provide cloud services to both the CIA and the NSA.

Chris Cornillie, an analyst at Bloomberg Government, commented on the situation: “[The NSA’s award] just reiterates that Amazon is still the cloud provider to beat across the federal government. Microsoft has come a long way and made it a two way horse race in government, but Amazon was forming relationships and gathering security certifications a decade ago and Microsoft is still playing catch-up.”

