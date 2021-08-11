https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/san-francisco-first-major-us-city-implement-full-vaccine-mandate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

San Francisco is the first major American city to implement a full COVID-19 vaccination mandate for indoor venues.

The order will start Aug. 20 for customers age 12 and up, and Oct. 13 for staff of indoor establishments such as restaurants, bars, theaters, clubs, gyms, and entertainment venues, ABC 7 reported. The vaccine mandate does not apply to take-out orders.

Large indoor events with 1,000 or more in attendance will also have to require proof of full vaccination. A negative COVID-19 test will not be permitted to use as a substitute for being fully vaccinated, according to the new order. The mask mandate also remains in place.

The vaccine mandate also applies to healthcare providers such as staff at dental offices, adult day centers, pharmacists, residential care facilities, and home health aides.

New York City’s vaccine mandate only requires one dose to enter indoor venues, whereas San Francisco’s requires full vaccination, according to KRON 4.

“This is to protect kids, is to protect those who can’t get vaccinated, is to make sure that we don’t go backwards, is to make sure that I never have to get up in front of you and say, ‘I’m sorry, I know we just reopened and now the city is closed again because we are seeing too many people die,”” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in a press conference on Thursday.

Hundreds of restaurants and bars in San Francisco were already requiring proof of vaccination prior to the order, KRON 4 reported.

Businesses are responsible for checking vaccination proof and exemptions prior to letting anyone indoors, according to ABC 7.

“It’s going to be a little unclear how to deal with an exemption situation,” said Laurie Thomas, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association’s executive director. “Each restaurant owner or business might have different legal advice.”

