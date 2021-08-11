https://noqreport.com/2021/08/11/school-board-hysterics-maskless-kids-will-commit-murder/

bar exam A school board member in an Oklahoma district said kids going to school without masks on would “commit murder.”

“It’s just not okay for kids to commit murder by coming to school without a mask,” said Norman Public Schools board member Linda Sexton.

Mask-free children, she continued, “will cause a death of another child because they come to school without a mask.”

Sexton reportedly made the extremist comments while encouraging others to “stand up” against Republican Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stites, who has barred schools from mandating schoolchildren to wear masks, instead shifting decision making to parents.

According to Fox News, Stites passed a law prohibiting school districts from imposing such mandates in May. “This is about personal responsibility, this is about freedoms,” the Republican said earlier this summer.

“I would like to try to find a way to stand up as a district and get our surrounding superintendents to stand up with us, and protect our little kids,” Sexton said at the school board meeting. “It’s insane to send 5- and 6- and 7- and 8- – all the way up through 11-year-olds – that don’t have a choice about vaccine.”While Sexton is fighting to force kids to wear […]