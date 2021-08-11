https://www.theepochtimes.com/singer-stevie-nicks-cancels-concerts-over-covid-fears_3944642.html

Current lineup: John McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Mike Campbell, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, and Neil Finn of Fleetwood Mac pose in the press room during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sept. 21, 2018. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Legendary singer Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac fame announced Tuesday her entire 2021 concert tour has been canceled over concerns about catching COVID-19.

“I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed,” the 73-year-old Phoenix native wrote in a tweet. “But we will look forward to a brighter 2022.”

Nicks had planned five concerts at music festivals, but abruptly changed plans over fears about contracting the virus.

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in the tweet. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us.”

Nicks is best known for her work with the band Fleetwood Mac of mid-1970s fame. With her distinctive, edgy voice and flamboyant stage presence, she later continued her career as a solo artist with 1981 chart-topping hits that included “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” and “Leather and Lace.”

“At my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021. Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” Nicks said in the tweet.

Nicks was scheduled to perform at the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado and BottleRock Napa Valley in California, Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas, and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in the early fall.

As of Aug. 8, there were 34.4 million total cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with an infection rate of 10,474 per 100,000 people, according to the Mayo Clinic.