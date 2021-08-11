https://thelibertydaily.com/steve-bannons-rallying-cry-at-the-cyber-symposium-is-required-viewing-for-patriots/

Many of the conservatives and Republicans I’ve spoken to over the past couple of months have resigned themselves to changing laws and fighting harder in 2022 and 2024, even if they believe the 2020 election was stolen. This is a tremendous mistake for multiple reasons, but as Steve Bannon noted yesterday during Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium, it’s exactly what the left wants us to do.

They cheated. Many of them know they did. And they believe they’re getting away with it, which makes us all chumps. That’s simply not acceptable for any American who believes in integrity and fights to defend the Constitution.

Bannon delivered a rallying cry for patriots to stop submitting to the fraudulent results of the 2020 election, the ongoing debacle of the January 6 “riots,” or the disinformation campaign regarding the Wuhan Flu. Watch this clip from Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec:

As Red Voice Media reported:

Basically, Steve says that we have three main things to focus on: COVID…who, what, where, why, and when 2020…audit matter and Dems will do whatever they can to distract from them 1/6…was it an intel attack on the American people? Bannon says that we have the power to make sweeping changes and get to the truth and he uses the Wuhan lab as a perfect example. We pushed hard enough and now, it’s come out that the virus leaked from the lab.

While most Americans have willingly or grudgingly accepted things the way they are because they don’t think they can change them, people like Steve Bannon and Mike Lindell continue to fight to expose the truth.

