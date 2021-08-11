https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/subway-franchisees-want-drop-ads-woke-soccer-player-megan-rapinoe/

Far left American soccer player Megan Rapinoe has been featured in a recent line of advertisements for Subway, for some reason.

Rapinoe won’t stand up for the American national anthem, but apparently she can be paid to stand up for fast food products.

People who own Subway franchises must be hearing an earful of negative comments because they want to drop Rapinoe’s ads.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Subway franchisees want to drop Megan Rapinoe’s new ad amid Olympic controversy Subway franchisees are in discussions to drop Team USA soccer star Megan Rapinoe from a new ad amid her National Anthem protests at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Rapinoe, who signed with the company as a spokeswoman this spring, regularly pushes her political views — usually calls for equal rights and an end to the gender pay gap. These views are getting in the way of the company’s reputation and sales, some of the store owners argued during a discussion forum last month. At the event hosted by the North American Association of Subway Franchisees, franchisees discussed removing Rapinoe from a new ad where she kicks a soccer ball at a person holding a burrito, citing complaints they have received from their customers about her. “Boycott Subway until Subway fires the anti-American … Megan Rapinoe, the creep who kneels for our beloved National Anthem!” a Wisconsin store operator read from a note a customer taped to the glass door of his restaurant. “The ad should be pulled and done with,” the franchisee subsequently argued. “It gets tiring apologizing.”

People are tired of the woke garbage. And why is Rapinoe profiting from an American business if she won’t even stand for the anthem?

Subway franchisees are fed up with Megan Rapinoe’s TV ads https://t.co/yZNLXcyDnv pic.twitter.com/Gqd4ZSDd2Q — New York Post (@nypost) August 6, 2021

Subway franchises want fast-food giant to DROP Megan Rapinoe ads because soccer star’s woke politics are driving away customershttps://t.co/FawM9mnDx8 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 7, 2021

If You Can’t Respect Our National Anthem And Our Flag,Then You Shouldn’t Be Representing Our Country In Olympics Or Be Able To Make Profits After Disrespecting Our Country Megan Rapinoe And Subway…#BoycottSubway#MeganRapinoe pic.twitter.com/blk7kRcoi8 — Paul (@Paul85733630) August 2, 2021

Who thought it would be a good idea to hire her?

