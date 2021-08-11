https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/supreme-court-temporarily-blocks-part-new-yorks-eviction-moratorium?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

An unsigned order from the Supreme Court temporarily blocks part of New York’s eviction moratorium that was instituted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York’s eviction moratorium had prevented landlords from challenging self-certified claims of financial difficulties by their tenants, which placed a hold on eviction proceedings, The Hill reported. The Supreme Court’s order doesn’t stop a tenant from mounting a “hardship defense” in eviction court proceedings.

“This scheme violates the Court’s longstanding teaching that ordinarily ‘no man can be a judge in his own case’ consistent with the Due Process Clause,” the Supreme Court’s order reads.

The order remains in effect during a legal challenge currently in a New York federal appeals court.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

