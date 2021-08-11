https://www.theblaze.com/news/teacher-video-messed-up-student-pronouns

A teacher made headlines after announcing how she dealt with inadvertently “mis-pronouning” a student who changed from she/her pronouns to them/they pronouns.

What are the details?

The Twitter account “Libs of TikTok” shared the video, captioning it, “This is what teachers are most concerned with[.]”

In the video, the unnamed teacher begins the story with an exaggerated groan.

“Guys. I messed up. I messed up,” she groaned. “So, I had a kid on Monday they said their pronouns were she/her. Then on Wednesday, yesterday, they came to me and said, ‘You know what? My pronouns are they/them. I want you and the class to use they/them.’ OK, cool. Great. They come to class today. There’s names on desks in groups for assigned seats. They can’t find theirs because I guess my first class knocked it off. So I go to the class, ‘Hey, is she in anyone’s group? Does anyone see her name?'”

“It took me five minutes to realize what I did,” she admitted. “So, someone asked a question yesterday, ‘What do you do when you mess up?’ Well, we all mess up. So what I did when they were sitting by themselves, I approached them and said ‘I screwed up, didn’t I?’ And they said ‘Yep!’ And I said, ‘I am so sorry. That is completely 100% my fault. I apologize. I will not get it wrong moving forward. Please know I heard you when you told me me your pronouns and I will get it right. That was totally my bad. I apologize.’ So that’s what you do: You own it; you apologize. They were happy that I came over to them, they were disappointed in me. I just saw the look of disappointment, and I was like so disappointed in myself.”

“But we just get better,” she concluded. “We learn, we grow, we get better, I will not F it up again.”

At the time of this reporting, the video has been viewed more than 659,000 times.

