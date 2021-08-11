https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/11/ted-cruz-is-still-waiting-on-politifact-to-issue-a-correction-after-saying-he-lied-about-texas-dem-superspreaders-who-fled-the-state/

Yesterday, the Texas Supreme Court allowed, at least temporarily, for the arrests of the Texas Democrats who fled their responsibilities for a shameless — and maskless —publicity stunt:

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

The Supreme Court of Texas on Tuesday allowed for the arrest or detention of Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to stop passage of an election reform package they view as an assault on voting rights.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R.) and statehouse speaker Matthew “Dade” Phelan (R.) have threatened to detain the runaway Democrats in the state capitol and force them to discharge their legislative duties once they return from Washington, D.C. On Sunday night a state court judge in Travis County issued an order blocking Abbott, Phelan, and other officials from taking that step. Tuesday’s move by the state supreme court voids the order for the time being.

“The Supreme Court of Texas swiftly rejected this dangerous attempt by Texas Democrats to undermine our Constitution and avoid doing the job they were elected to do,” Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze said. “We look forward to the Supreme Court upholding the rule of law and stopping another stall tactic by the Texas Democrats.”

Texas GOP House Speaker Dade Phelan subsequently signed arrest warrants for 52 delinquent Democratic state representatives.

More from Axios:

The GOP-led Texas House of Representatives voted 80-12 in favor of the move, hours after the state Supreme Court temporarily blocked a restraining order by a lower court protecting the Democrats.

  • It means that those among the group who have returned to Texas can be detained and forcibly returned to the state Capitol to reestablish quorum, the Texas Tribune notes.

  • The court have the Democrats until 4pm Thursday to respond to the ruling.

In light of this news, it seems like a good time to revisit PolitiFact’s own ruling on the matter, issued last month after GOP Sen. Ted Cruz said that “There is clear legal authority to handcuff and put in leg irons legislators that are trying to stop the legislature from being able to do business.”

Here’s what PolitiFact concluded at the time:

Cruz said that there is “clear legal authority to handcuff and put in leg irons legislators” who break quorum.

The Texas House Rules states that absent lawmakers can “be sent for and arrested, wherever they may be found.” But, because absent lawmakers aren’t charged with a crime, it’s unclear how the use of the word “arrest” should be interpreted in this context. This is because no Texas court has reviewed how this provision is to be enforced. Thus, there is no legal clarity.

We rate this claim False.

Well, PolitiFact’s own claim was false then. And it’s still false now.

Cruz was understandably irritated by PolitiFact’s ruling last month, and in light of recent events, he’s even more annoyed:

We wouldn’t hold our breath if we were you, Senator.

When Ted Cruz is right, Ted Cruz is right.

And when PolitiFact is wrong … it’s a day ending in “y.”

