https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-anger-is-real-in-tennessee/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
The parking lot after a school board meeting last night in Franklin, the wealthiest place in Tennessee. Parents harassed medical professionals who had spoken in favor of masks in schools. “We know who you are. You can leave freely, but we will find you.” pic.twitter.com/SzR0uvMeE7
— Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) August 11, 2021
Last night, outside a school board meeting in Williamson County, Tennessee, as a mask mandate was reinstated for elementary school students, teachers, and bus drivers. “You have a place in Hell. You will never be allowed in public again. We know who you are, you can leave freely but we will find you.”