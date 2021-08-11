https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-anger-is-real-in-tennessee/

Posted by Kane on August 11, 2021 11:29 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Last night, outside a school board meeting in Williamson County, Tennessee, as a mask mandate was reinstated for elementary school students, teachers, and bus drivers. “You have a place in Hell. You will never be allowed in public again. We know who you are, you can leave freely but we will find you.”

Esquire is triggered…

Clay Travis raises hell in Tennessee…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...