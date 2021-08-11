http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/O9dsIuA8bz0/the-geek-in-pictures-kinky-charts-edition.php

There are enough charts this week with obvious kinks in them to excite every male Democrat in New York.

As we noted yesterday, the Biden Administration is now begging OPEC countries to increase oil output because of this, which the Biden Administration helped cause (hat tip—Mark Perry, as usual):

At least someone is still investing in new oil and gas production—oh yeah, those guys:

We keep hearing that we need economic stimulus from Washington, but with job openings outnumbering the labor force, we have a red hot economy. Maybe the best stimulus would be ending supplemental unemployment payments? And what’s up with the labor force participation rates?

Tales from the Time of COVID: Is this because lower traffic caused people to drive too fast?

Another reason America is #1:

Climate: we keep hearing about “record flooding” in Europe, Germany in particular. This marker in a German town says otherwise:

And finally. . .

