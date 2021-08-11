https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/08/11/the-morning-briefing-cuomos-toast-will-newsom-be-the-next-disgraced-democrat-n1468492

Gavin Newsom Should Follow Andrew Cuomo Out the Door

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. America was a better place when people knew how to write in cursive and didn’t have feelings.

I will admit that I was quite surprised that Andrew Cuomo resigned yesterday. I really thought he was going to go the full scuzzball cockroach route and wait until he was impeached and security showed up to drag him out of his office. It’s rather nice to have one of the surprises be pleasant for a change.

Cuomo’s exit was, of course, one of the rare cases where a Democratic politician was held accountable for doing something wrong. There was plenty else that should have sent this cretin packing, but we take what justice we can get these days.

Many would argue that this isn’t really justice and they would be right. Still, it’s a start.

It came as no surprise to anyone that the smug jerk’s resignation speech was full of smugness and jerkiness:

Cuomo framed his resignation as a selfless act to keep New York focused on the challenges it faces. “My instinct is to fight through this controversy because I believe it is politically motivated,” he said. “I believe it is unfair and it is untruthful. If I could communicate the facts through the frenzy, New Yorkers would understand,” he continued. “I believe that.” Cuomo then said that he has to serve the bests interests of New York. “This situation, by its current trajectory, will generate months of political and legal controversy. That is what is going to happen,” he acknowledged. “That is how the political wind is blowing.” He listed other priorities the state needs to be focused on, including “time and money the government should spend managing COVID, guarding against the Delta variant, reopening the state, fighting gun violence and saving New York City.” “All that time would be wasted,” Cuomo said. Citing the “life and death” scenario of government functioning without distraction, Cuomo claimed that he didn’t want to be the cause of that distraction.

As the kids like to say, “Oof.”

Arrogance abounds among the worst of the nation’s Democratic governors. Now that Cuomo can’t screw up people’s lives for the moment, it’s time to look across the country at his partner in smug, California’s Gavin Newsom, and wonder if the Golden State might soon be rid of him.

Newsom has been pitching a story about it only being Trump supporters in California who don’t like him but that’s never been the case. As Rick wrote yesterday, poll numbers show Newsom getting hammered in the upcoming recall election in a state that is positively infested with Democrats.

The momentum doesn’t seem to favor Newsom sticking around in office much longer, but let’s get back to that idea of “justice.” As I wrote back in early March, the likelihood of idiot voters in California kicking Newsom out of office only to replace him with an equally awful Democrat is quite high. I wrote that before Larry Elder got in the race though. As of now, he’s the only Republican in the crowded field replacement field with a shot at getting the job. There are some speed bumps on that road, however.

California may very well get a change of faces in Sacramento but that won’t necessarily mean an improvement in governing.

California and New York are the two most populous blue states in America and we may soon see both of their Democratic governors deposed. That would be truly historical, and not in a good way for the Democrats.

That cackle you hear in the distance is Gretchen Whitmer pondering how she got so lucky.

