The Washington Post slammed the Biden administration on Sunday for its handling of the ongoing immigration crisis on the U.S. southern border, pointing out that the admin has not put together a detailed plan to stifle the flood of illegal immigration.

The Post claims President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is leading the Biden administration’s response to the border crisis, are right to focus on the sorry state of the Central American countries that many immigrants are leaving behind. The outlet says that despite the administration’s rhetoric, however, very little concrete action has been taken.

“In its apparent desperation to fashion an immigration strategy that will impose order on increasingly out-of-control migration, the Biden administration has unleashed a torrent of words and goals untethered to specific policies and timetables,” begins the Post piece, written by the Post’s editorial board. “To date, on immigration, officials have effectively reversed and rolled back some of the Trump administration’s most pernicious policies, but without a clear road map to address the immediate crisis — a decades-high surge in illegal border-crossing — or the long-term challenge driving migration: dysfunction, disorder and decay in Central America.”

In July, Harris laid out a five point plan to address “the root causes of migration from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras” that focused on combating economic insecurity, corruption, crime, human rights violations, and other widespread and systemic issues in those countries.

“That’s fine as far as it goes,” the Post said. “It’s also a list that anyone with a passing knowledge of the region could have compiled. What is mostly missing from the sweeping rhetoric and broad-strokes analysis is an actual plan for action.”

“Ms. Harris and administration officials have also described short-term steps designed to get a handle on deterring the current tsunami of migrants and asylum seekers at the border,” the outlet continued. “But the convoluted messaging — telling migrants not to seek entry to the United States while at the same time relaxing or scrapping an array of measures that would actually dissuade them, and providing relief to migrants on both sides of the border — has been a failure.”

The Post notes that not only is the Biden administration’s approach to the border resulting in record numbers of illegal immigration but that the administration’s failure is also “politically toxic.” Border officials arrested a monthly total record of 190,000 illegal immigrants in June. As of mid-July, border agents had arrested 1.1 million illegal immigrants in the current fiscal year that began in October, months before Biden took office and immigration spiked.

The Biden administration has “driven a policy whose incoherence has yielded pressure at the border that may cost the Democrats control of one or both houses of Congress in next year’s midterm elections. So far, there is nothing in the administration’s short- or long-term strategizing that is likely to shift that dynamic,” the Post says.

As the Biden administration has failed for months to contain the flood of illegal immigrants, some governors of border states have stepped in to try and stem the tide. GOP Governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona requested in June assistance from other governors in policing the border.

“Securing our border with Mexico is the federal government’s responsibility. But the Biden administration has proven unwilling or unable to do the job,” the governors wrote, ripping into the Biden administration. “This failure to enforce federal immigration laws causes banns that spill over into every State.”

