https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/11/there-are-major-flaws-with-the-duke-study-that-concluded-kids-under-12-should-wear-masks-in-schools/

The New York Times published an op-ed by Dr. Kanecia Zimmerman, an associate professor of pediatrics at the Duke University School of Medicine and Dr. Danny Benjamin Jr., a pediatric-infectious-disease specialist at Duke Health that concluded “one of the most one of the most effective and efficient strategies for preventing SARS-CoV-2 transmission in schools”:

The researchers found only 363 cases out of 40,000 exposed in schools and believe “the low rate of transmission occurred because of [universal masking”:

But there are some major flaws with their analysis. . .

“The evidence here that unmasked kids spread COVID more than masked kids in school seems to be a handful of anecdotes, some from foreign countries, and others from summer camps”:

And they admit they “could not compare masked schools to unmasked schools”:

In other words, there is NO CONTROL GROUP in this study:

And, yet, it will be taken as gospel:

More from independent journo David Zweig who was in touch with these researchers, that is, until they stopped responding once his questions exposed the flaws in their research:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...