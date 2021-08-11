https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/11/there-is-something-mentally-wrong-with-this-group-the-lincoln-project-says-govs-abbott-and-desantis-want-to-sacrifice-your-children/

Remember when the Lincoln Project was meant to be a group of conservatives who rejected President Trump in search of a better Republican Party? Well, Trump is gone, but the grift lives on, and now the Lincoln Project is targeting more Republicans, this time Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over their bans on mask mandates in schools. The Lincoln Project wants your kids in school and masked up, but if Abbott and DeSantis get their way, those same kids could end up on ventilators in the ICU.

Actually, the chance of that is incredibly low, but it does make for a frightening image.

First they asked you to sacrifice your grandparents for the economy, now it’s your children. pic.twitter.com/izVGYaY3Pt — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 11, 2021

Sacrifice your grandparents?

Cuomo killed 15,000 grandparents. Sit this one out. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) August 11, 2021

The scare tactics of hypocrites and pedophiles… Cuomo didn’t ask anybody, he just sacrificed all the grandparents. But, your selective moral indignation is noted. https://t.co/T5iA8yg1qe — G (@justthatG_uy) August 11, 2021

Children are not susceptible to COVID. They aren’t in any danger and never have been. What’s “sacrificing children” is forcing them to wear masks over their faces, or confining them to remote learning. https://t.co/tQqrC6DaYt — Jonathan Cast #AJAA #Resist (@jonathanccast) August 11, 2021

There were ~300 child deaths from COVID, ALL of them had serious comorbidities. The Lincoln Project is lying hackery https://t.co/2JdA8DdGgF — Amy Bee the Phoenix (@AmyBeePhoenix) August 11, 2021

There is something mentally wrong with this group. https://t.co/ylWr1KTrM2 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 11, 2021

amazing that this outfit has any credibility left https://t.co/jxeZAbtaYl — Cthulhu (@GuyFromV2) August 11, 2021

The Lincoln Project are grifting hacks https://t.co/WunjUVErf1 — cables (@c_ables) August 11, 2021

We have long known this group is garbage… But honestly, they are worse than most wacko Progressive groups. https://t.co/2OTat64Yry — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 11, 2021

Every few years the right spins off deranged nutbags who go cuckoo for cocoa puffs (e.g., David Brock, Arianna Huffington, Jenn Rubin, etc.) TLP is just the latest iteration. https://t.co/WFmiqM3l21 — Beorn (@Beorn2000) August 11, 2021

you guys probably shouldn’t be making videos with kids in them https://t.co/0ITok8yu0t — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) August 11, 2021

You guys talking about children is probably a no-no. Aren’t your tweets supposed to stay 100 yards from that word? https://t.co/kxSOWzNca3 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 11, 2021

The Lincoln Project pretending they care about children is so laughable I can’t even describe it. https://t.co/iR7L2l9qvd — Jon (@faroutmadman) August 11, 2021

Remember when the Lincoln Project pretended to be Republicans who just didn’t like Trump? Now Trump is out of office but the grift continues. https://t.co/hKzuPuCSHT — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 11, 2021

On to the next Republican threat. — Hans Crouse Burner Acct (@philphan89) August 11, 2021

The open secret here is Lincoln Project and all the rest of the creepy NeverTrumpers will make a lot of money should DeSantis win in 2024. Hell, they’ll make bank if Trump wins again too. https://t.co/JAfHz3ozJS — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) August 11, 2021

The message here is that these sociopaths think parents are weighing their options and sacrificing their children in the name of politicians. You’re a moron if you believe this. https://t.co/LWcLKppyYL — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) August 11, 2021

On one hand, the Lincoln Project is idiotically suggesting people are sacrificing their kids for some politicians. I mean, that’s just stupid. On the other hand, you have to enjoy how Lincoln Project wastes stupid liberals’ money. These ads don’t move any votes. Zero. https://t.co/fwRO4fwIjJ — RBe (@RBPundit) August 11, 2021

If you’re still sending your kids to public school in Texas or Florida, they’re free to wear masks if they choose.

