Remember when the Lincoln Project was meant to be a group of conservatives who rejected President Trump in search of a better Republican Party? Well, Trump is gone, but the grift lives on, and now the Lincoln Project is targeting more Republicans, this time Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over their bans on mask mandates in schools. The Lincoln Project wants your kids in school and masked up, but if Abbott and DeSantis get their way, those same kids could end up on ventilators in the ICU.

Actually, the chance of that is incredibly low, but it does make for a frightening image.

Sacrifice your grandparents?

If you’re still sending your kids to public school in Texas or Florida, they’re free to wear masks if they choose.

