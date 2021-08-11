https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tom-hanks-son-triggers-the-libs/
Chet Hanks — ‘I am never getting the Vaccine!’
Tom Hanks’ son, rapper Chet Hanks has proven himself to be a role model once again by advocating his followers to get the vaccine. SIKE. He goes full Karen about having to wear a mask on his IG. His reason for not taking the vaccine. “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it”
Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/qflNtiPMrl
— Mike Ramos👑🐕 (@ezind555) August 10, 2021