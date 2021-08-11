https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/mental-health/567303-trump-was-in-pain-and-afraid-from-covid-19-says

Former President Trump was allegedly “in pain and afraid” after he contracted the coronavirus back in early October, according to his estranged niece Mary Trump.

Since Donald Trump took office, Mary Trump has frequently spoken against her uncle. She made the recent remarks in her new book The Reckoning, out later this month.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The book is a follow up to her tell-all book “Too Much and Never Enough,” which criticizes her family for being “malignantly dysfunctional” and describes “how my family created the world’s most dangerous man.”

In The Reckoning, Mary described Trump’s state of mind and condition when he was discharged from a military hospital after three days of treatment and made a theatrical return to the White House.

Still recovering from COVID-19 at the time, Trump returned to the White House after being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center and promptly removed his mask and waved from the balcony, The Hill reported.

While the former president got the opportunity to display his usual bravado, Mary claims his grand return was a cover up for his emotional and physical state at the time.

“Doing his best Mussolini imitation, he took off his mask in a macho display of invulnerability,” Mary wrote. “He clenched his teeth and jutted out his jaw, just as my grandmother did when she was biting back anger or clamping down on her pain. In Donald, I saw the latter.”

“I have asthma, so I am acutely aware of what it looks like when somebody is struggling to breathe. He was in pain, he was afraid, but he would never admit that to anybody – not even himself. Because, as always, the consequences of admitting vulnerability were much more frightening to him than being honest,” she added.

Trump, according to The Guardian, was in far worse condition than he or the White House admitted at the time. Trump reportedly has “extremely depressed blood oxygen levels” and a lung problem commonly associated with pneumonia caused by COVID-19. Some officials worried that he would need to be on a ventilator.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

THE SIGNS YOU HAVE THE DELTA VARIANT ARE DIFFERENT THAN ORIGINAL COVID-19

EVIDENCE MOUNTS THAT DELTA VARIANT IS DANGEROUS FOR KIDS

THERE’S ONE KIND OF MASK THAT WON’T PROTECT YOU FROM THE DELTA VARIANT

NEW POLL DISCOVERS WHO AMERICANS BLAME FOR CURRENT COVID-19 SURGE

TRUMP SLAMMED BY HIS OWN FORMER HHS SECRETARY OVER PRIVATE VACCINATION

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

