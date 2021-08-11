https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv73xlbXE0r_eETXPGaG87AR

We are being told to trust the science. But what science? From which scientists? Join James for this week’s edition of The Corbett Report podcast as he explores the transparent lies of the “settled science” crowd and how those lies will increasingly be used to run our lives in the new biosecurity state.

Filed in: Videos

