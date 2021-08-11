https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/us-troops-sent-evacuate-personnel-kabul-embassy?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

With security in Afghanistan deteriorating rapidly, U.S. troops were dispatched Thursday to evacuate personnel from the embassy in Kabul, according to a U.S. official.

U.S. troops are being sent to the Kabul airport where they will provide air and ground support to help process Americans hastily exiting the country.

The move comes alongside news that the Taliban have seized the country’s third largest city of Heart, a strategic provincial capital near Kabul.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

