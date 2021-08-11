https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/update-texas-house-speaker-signs-52-warrants-arrest-awol-democrat-fleebaggers/

Earlier today the Texas Supreme Court ruled the AWOL House Democrat fleebaggers can indeed be arrested.

State District Judge Brad Urrutia, a Democrat, signed an order Sunday night temporarily blocking the arrest of AWOL Texas Democrat lawmakers who fled the state to block the GOP’s voting bills.

FLASH: Texas Supreme Court Allows for Arrest of Democrats https://t.co/zCOJamViVB — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 10, 2021

This afternoon Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan signed 52 civil arrest warrants for absent Democrats.

The warrants will be delivered to the House Sergeant-at-Arms tomorrow morning.

The warrants command the Sergeant take the absent Democrats into custody and deliver them to the House.

These Democrats are denying the will of the people. They should be locked up at least as long as the Jan. 6 protesters.

#UPDATE: Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan signed 52 civil arrest warrants for absent Democrats. The warrants will be delivered to the House Sergeant-at-Arms tomorrow morning. The warrants command the Sergeant take the absent Democrats into custody and deliver them to the House. https://t.co/HKMhnLoCPQ pic.twitter.com/y2r7XnrOzD — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 11, 2021

