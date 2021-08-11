https://www.dailywire.com/news/usa-today-preseason-college-football-coaches-poll-released-alabama-leads-voting

It may be the middle of summer with the humidity at an all-time high, but the sights and sounds of fall are just around the corner. And that means that college football is just weeks away.

On Tuesday, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released, and the talking heads can begin the arguments. The poll is comprised of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

As expected, Alabama tops the poll, receiving 63 first-place votes. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are coming off another national title, and even though they have to replace a ton of talent, Saban has proven time and time again to be more than capable of plugging the holes. Bryce Young will take over under center for Mac Jones and Saban will also be tasked with replacing Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and running back Najee Harris. The Crimson Tide open the season on September 4 against the #16 Miami Hurricanes.

Clemson — also replacing their quarterback — comes in second in the polls with Oklahoma receiving the remaining two first-place votes and coming in third in the rankings. OU will be led by Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler at quarterback.

Ohio State and Georgia round out the top-5 with Notre Dame at seven.

The SEC leads all conferences with six selections, the BIG 10 has five and the Big 12 comes in with four selections. The Pac-12 and the ACC have three teams each and Coastal Carolina and UL Lafayette give the Sun Belt two top-25 spots.

See the full top-25 below (first place votes in parentheses):

Alabama (63) Clemson Oklahoma (2) Ohio State Georgia Texas A&M Notre Dame Iowa State North Carolina Cincinnati Florida Oregon LSU USC Wisconsin Miami (FL) Indiana Iowa Texas Penn State Washington Oklahoma State UL Lafayette Coastal Carolina Ole Miss

The college football regular season kicks off with Week Zero on Saturday, August 28. The first full slate of games will be Saturday, September 4.

