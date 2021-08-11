https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaccine-protest-in-kentucky/
Over 1000 people showed up in NKY to oppose forced vaccinations today. I support health care workers who were praised last year but are now being told they’ll be fired if they don’t get the Covid vax. @SavannahLMaddox has filed a bill to prohibit employers from requiring the vax. pic.twitter.com/keueKKNBB5
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 11, 2021
Respect our frontline workers! pic.twitter.com/BSaJ17wED2
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 11, 2021