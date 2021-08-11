https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-chicago-police-community-release-blue-balloons-in-honor-of-fallen-officer

Friends and colleagues of fallen Chicago police officer Ella French hosted a vigil to honor her legacy.

In videos and photos obtained by The Daily Wire, community members and police officers can be seen releasing blue balloons and star-shaped balloons into the sky. Officers created a small vigil featuring signs that read, “Watch over us, you will never be forgotten,” and “You are our hero.”

The vigil was held after two young men were charged with the shooting of the 29-year-old officer and her partner, who remains in the hospital. The duo shot and killed French during a traffic stop on Saturday night.

According to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, brothers Emonte Morgan, 21, and Eric Morgan, 22, were charged with the death of French. The younger brother is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The older brother is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice.

Local news outlets reported that Emonte Morgan has a previous criminal record. The younger Morgan was previously charged with minor traffic offenses, fleeing the scene of a traffic offense, operating a vehicle without a license, and driving uninsured. In 2019, he was charged with battery and theft.

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said that Jamal Danzy, a man from Hammond, Indiana, was charged with purchasing and illegally supplying one of the Morgan brothers with a handgun. CPD accused Danzy of buying the handgun from a licensed gun dealer and transferring the firearm to an out-of-state resident. Brown said that Danzy knowingly disposed of the firearm to a convicted felon.

In a statement to the Chicago Tribune, French’s brother shared insight into his fallen sister’s character.

“She’s my sister, she’s my little sister,” Andrew French said. “And as much as I was there for her when we were growing up, she was there for me. And I was proud of her, I’m still proud of her… God took the wrong kid.”

Chicago, like many large cities across the nation, has seen a large surge of crime. According to The Daily Wire, nearly 50 people were shot in just under 24 hours in Chicago over the weekend. It marks one of the work weekends of Chicago violence in 2021.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot opted to blame guns and “the violence they bring” for the death of French.

“Some say we don’t do enough for the police,” Lightfoot said. “Others say we do too much. All of this must stop. We have a common enemy: it’s guns [and] the violence they bring. Two young people did what we asked of them: service over self. And one paid with her life.”

