On Monday night, a Christian elementary school teacher in Loudoun County Public Schools gave an emotional speech before the Loudoun County school board, tearfully telling them she resigned from teaching in the school district because of their insistence on promoting Critical Race Theory to “our most vulnerable constituents: the children.”

Laura Morris told the board that the political ideologies they were inculcating “do not square with who I am as a believer in Christ.” She denounced the board for closing the doors to the public as opponents of the board challenged its policies, smacking them for their “lack of consideration for the growing population of concerned citizens in this division.”

Morris referenced a form sent to her and her colleagues they were encouraged to fill out “if we hear one another speaking against the controversial policies promoted by this school board and adopted in this county.”

She continued, “Not only that, but within the last year I was told in one of my so-called ‘equity trainings’ about white, Christian, able-bodied females currently have the power in our schools and that ‘this has to change.’ Clearly you’ve made your point: You no longer value me or many other teachers you’ve employed in this county.”

“So since my contract outlines the power that you have over my employment in Loudoun Public Schools, I thought it necessary to resign in front of you,” she stated. “School board: I quit.”

Starting to cry, she continued, “I quit your policies. I quit your trainings.”

Her voice rising through the tears, she said, “And I quit being a cog in a machine that tells me to push highly politicized on our most vulnerable constituents: the children. I will find employment elsewhere. I encourage all parents and staff in this county to flood the private schools.”

My name is Laura Morris. I have been a teacher in Loudoun County Public Schools for five years and a teacher for ten. In that time, I have learned so much, being on the cutting edge of educational technology and working with the diverse population of students that have loved. This year I have the privilege to follow my amazing fourth-graders up to fifth and I have been excited about this all summer. On the other hand, this summer I have struggled with the idea of returning to school, knowing that I’ll be working yet again with a school division, that despite its shiny tech and flashy salary, promotes political ideologies that do not square with who I am as a believer in Christ. After reading about your lack of consideration for the growing population of concerned citizens in this division, clearly evidenced by this empty room tonight, where you shut the doors to the public — as well as the emails sent by the superintendent last year reminding me that a dissenting opinion is not allowed, even to be spoken in my personal life. Going so far as to send a form to my colleagues and I encouraging us to fill it out if we hear one another speaking against the controversial policies promoted by this school board and adopted in this county. Not only that, but within the last year I was told in one of my so-called “equity trainings” about white, Christian, able-bodied females currently have the power in our schools and that “this has to change.” Clearly you’ve made your point: You no longer value me or many other teachers you’ve employed in this county. So since my contract outlines the power that you have over my employment in Loudoun Public Schools I thought it necessary to resign in front of you. School board: I quit. I quit your policies. I quit your trainings. And I quit being a cog in a machine that tells me to push highly politicized on our most vulnerable constituents: the children. I will find employment elsewhere. I encourage all parents and staff in this county to flood the private schools.

Heartbreaking: a Loudoun County public school teacher resigns on the spot in response to the district’s critical race theory training program that designated her an oppressor and silenced all dissent. Watch until the end.pic.twitter.com/7Mlr8Z1S6F — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 11, 2021

