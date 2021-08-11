https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/11/we-urge-oliver-darcy-to-ask-lebron-james-to-dunk-on-the-vaccine-hesitant/

CNN’s Oliver Darcy said this morning that the media needs to reach “viewers of Fox News” in an effort to combat vaccine hesitancy in the U.S.:

Up early to discuss anti-vaccine rhetoric with the @NewDay crew… pic.twitter.com/2SOR4ei2hi — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 11, 2021

Okay, but where is any discussion on the other half of the country that is vaccine-hesitant? There *is* a celebrity athlete who is very outspoken on social issues that could be, you know, encouraging people to get vaccinated but yet. . .

Harvard professor criticizes everyone from cops to LeBron James in call for mandatory COVID vaccines https://t.co/2CYe0JdMyA — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 3, 2021

And LeBron James is not even being asked about his silence on vaccines when, for example, promoting a children’s movie:

LeBron James was on @JimmyKimmelLive this week to promote his new movie. The COVID vaccine didn’t come up. Back in May, he refused to say whether he was vaccinated. Maybe he should be asked now? Wouldn’t that help vaccine hesitancy? https://t.co/ANIq50YLLe — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) July 16, 2021

James could really do some good:

One of the worst racial discrepancies in COVID vaccination rate between white and Black residents is New York. Interesting – you don’t see a lot of coverage of this in the New York-based media that loves to talk about MAGA vaccine hesitancy in the U.S. https://t.co/M6uRDRKREq pic.twitter.com/g7s4pM3wob — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) August 3, 2021

As for Darcy, he was quick to point out when James dunked on Fox News host Laura Ingraham. Maybe he can encourage James to dunk on the vaccine hesitant?

LeBron dunks on Ingraham: https://t.co/jdOcwYrKay — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 4, 2020

