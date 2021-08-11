https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/11/we-urge-oliver-darcy-to-ask-lebron-james-to-dunk-on-the-vaccine-hesitant/

CNN’s Oliver Darcy said this morning that the media needs to reach “viewers of Fox News” in an effort to combat vaccine hesitancy in the U.S.:

Okay, but where is any discussion on the other half of the country that is vaccine-hesitant? There *is* a celebrity athlete who is very outspoken on social issues that could be, you know, encouraging people to get vaccinated but yet. . .

And LeBron James is not even being asked about his silence on vaccines when, for example, promoting a children’s movie:

James could really do some good:

As for Darcy, he was quick to point out when James dunked on Fox News host Laura Ingraham. Maybe he can encourage James to dunk on the vaccine hesitant?

***

