https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/11/were-governed-by-morons-the-biden-admin-is-begging-opec-to-pump-more-oil-to-save-americans-from-the-mess-the-biden-admin-created/

When Joe Biden was sworn into the presidency, it was the dawn of a bold new era. An era in which the oceans stopped rising and the earth began to heal.

Wait, that was when Obama was sworn in. Well, at the very least, President Biden would get us back to that place. And boy, is he committed:

FULL STATEMENT: The White House urges OPEC+ to pump more oil (above and beyond the current 400,000 b/d monthly hikes the cartel is already implementing) | #OOTT pic.twitter.com/qnWA1l7Pnt — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) August 11, 2021

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan calls on OPEC to boost oil production, saying planned production increases won’t offset cuts made during the COVID-19 pandemic. “At a crit­i­cal mo­ment in the global re­cov­ery, this is sim­ply not enough,” Sullivan said. pic.twitter.com/iYmBmqtEDG — Katherine Doyle (@katiadoyl) August 11, 2021

Gas prices are skyrocketing, and something must be done to give Americans access to affordable and reliable energy. Clearly the solution is … getting OPEC+ to ramp up oil production!

What’s our domestic output and logistical capability these days anyway? https://t.co/9xmF4bb15y — Jay (@OneFineJay) August 11, 2021

Not great, Bob!

This is the same admin that has repeatedly tried to limit domestic drilling, right? https://t.co/x3wXNqCFp1 — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 11, 2021

The very same!

It’s completely ridiculous that the leader of the world’s largest oil producer is working against oil production. I’m glad Joe Biden is committed to doing something about Joe Biden. https://t.co/nHNfaAoQuZ — Patrick Hedger (@PatHedger18) August 11, 2021

Incredible cheek, “Opec+ must do more to support the recovery”, when the US could increase its own production! — Tim Lamb (@theretailbull) August 11, 2021

Odd. Instead of relying on a cartel run by those on the other side of the world that do not share our national interests, why don’t we take steps on our continent to become more energy independent? We could start with a large pipeline. Let’s call it Keystone XL! — Mac Millington (@MrMacMillie) August 11, 2021

Now there’s an idea. Let’s try that!

Oh, right. We did.

Didn’t Biden cancel an oil pipeline here in America that would have made us more energy independent? https://t.co/CNtksht4AO — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) August 11, 2021

Yep:

Incredible. @JoeBiden shut down the Keystone Pipeline and made it harder for American oil and gas producers already recovering from government shutdowns and the economic fallout from them. Now he’s urging OPEC to pump more oil. https://t.co/MGApwVUNKu — Don Huffines (@DonHuffines) August 11, 2021

Or they could’ve not killed the Keystone Pipeline. — Walter Olson (@walterolson) August 11, 2021

President Biden shut down an American pipeline and is now begging a foreign cartel to pump more oil. The Biden Administration puts America last. https://t.co/Ve8JsToAYG — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 11, 2021

President Biden killed an oil pipeline at home and is now pleading with a foreign cartel to lower its prices. https://t.co/ZFjFngDRck — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 11, 2021

Quite a look for this administration. Especially given their professed commitment to leading by example in the fight against climate change.

Wheeeee!

SCIENCE! — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 11, 2021

Gotta love Science™.

So we need foreign countries to provide more oil to have affordable access to energy so we can run our planes on used cooking oil, while shutting down American pipeline projects and supporting Russian pipelines? We’re governed by morons. https://t.co/sXyftgLXZK — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 11, 2021

Well, at least there’s one silver lining here:

🎵bUt aT lEaSt ThE mEaN tWeEtS aRe GoNe🎵 https://t.co/Il5XkBS8Ig — Former High School Rower Steven 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇻🇦 (@SFlipp) August 11, 2021

Thank God for that.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

