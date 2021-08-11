https://www.dailywire.com/news/white-house-refuses-transparency-we-are-not-going-to-be-providing-info-on-who-biden-meets-in-delaware

The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it will not be providing information about who meets with President Joe Biden while he is at his home in Delaware.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made the announcement during a press briefing where she was asked three rapid-fire questions from a reporter, all related to transparency.

The reporter noted that Biden has visited Delaware well over a dozen times in the last six months and asked for information about “how visits from visitors and from family members with potential conflicts of interest are being treated for the purposes of White House [inaudible] disclosure.”

Psaki responded, “No, I can confirm we are not going to be providing information about the comings and goings of the President’s grandchildren or people visiting him in Delaware.”

The reporter also asked about the White House supposedly limiting access to an event in the East Room for reporters who were in the press briefing and also asked Psaki for a response to criticisms from Obama’s former ethics chief, Walter Shaub, who has repeatedly criticized the administration over Hunter Biden’s art sales.

“Well, one, I think we wanted to make it as transparent as possible and make the entire meeting available to everyone who isn’t just in this room,” Psaki claimed. “So, we are actually not discriminating against people who are covering the White House from outside of the White House briefing room.”

“Second, I would say we have spoken extensively to the arrangements that are not White House arrangements, they’re arrangements between Hunter Biden’s representatives and ones that we certainly were made aware of,” she added. “I don’t think I have anything to add in that regard.”

