With Andrew Cuomo announcing yesterday that he will resign as Governor of New York two weeks from now, we just KNEW the NYC tabloids would have a field day with their covers this morning.

First up, the New York Daily News with “KISS HIM G’BYE”:

And now for the New York Post and “AT THE END OF HIS GROPE”:

Yeah, it’s really no contest. The NYDN needs to up its game because that cover was pretty lame, especially since the NY Post has been knocking the cover off the ball during the entire scandal:

Do better, NY Daily News!

