With Andrew Cuomo announcing yesterday that he will resign as Governor of New York two weeks from now, we just KNEW the NYC tabloids would have a field day with their covers this morning.

First up, the New York Daily News with “KISS HIM G’BYE”:

KISS HIM GOODBYE

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo Resigns • Sex harassment scandal sinks Cuomo

• Gone in 2 weeks: Madam Gov. (Hochul) to step up

• Accusers cheer, pols jockey for 2022 🏇https://t.co/OWwrnqf73N, 🧵 Full coverage, analysis: https://t.co/DdDNT1wDsp pic.twitter.com/hjlfMZKUSE — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 11, 2021

And now for the New York Post and “AT THE END OF HIS GROPE”:

Tomorrow’s cover: At the end of his grope. Gov. Cuomo finally resigns https://t.co/tyCWqW8WQl pic.twitter.com/CPGCi8Q2Ff — New York Post (@nypost) August 10, 2021

Yeah, it’s really no contest. The NYDN needs to up its game because that cover was pretty lame, especially since the NY Post has been knocking the cover off the ball during the entire scandal:

Do better, NY Daily News!

