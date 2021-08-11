https://www.dailywire.com/news/whole-new-level-of-stupid-crenshaw-levels-biden-for-begging-opec-while-crushing-american-oil

On Wednesday, reacting to the news that the Biden administration was pleading with OPEC to increase production while the administration has targeted American oil and gas companies, Rep. Dan Crenshaw fired that the Biden administration had reached a “whole new level of stupid,” adding it was “not just stupid, but anti-American.”

Crenshaw tweeted, “Reaching a whole new level of stupid, the Biden administration asks OPEC (foreign oil) to increase production while making every possible attempt to destroy CLEANER American oil and gas. Not just stupid, but anti-American.”

In January, Crenshaw slammed John Kerry for suggesting that workers losing their jobs in the fossil fuel industry could transition to jobs in clean energy. He tweeted, “John Kerry — worth hundreds of millions — telling blue-collar workers to just ‘go to work to make the solar panels.’ By the way, solar will pay on average $20K less than oil and gas jobs. John Kerry thinks you should just shutup and accept it. No.”

On Wednesday, Biden urged a conglomerate of 23 oil-producing countries, led largely by Russia and Saudi Arabia, to increase oil production. The White House’s statement by national security advisor Jake Sullivan read:

Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery. The price of crude oil has been higher than it was at the end of 2019, before the onset of the pandemic. While OPEC+ recently agreed to production increases, these increases will not fully offset previous production cuts that OPEC+ imposed during the pandemic until well into 2022. At a critical moment in the global recovery, this is simply not enough. President Biden has made clear that he wants Americans to have access to affordable and reliable energy, including at the pump. Although we are not a party to OPEC, the United States will always speak to international partners regarding issues of significance that affect our national economic and security affairs, in public and private. We are engaging with relevant OPEC+ members on the importance of competitive markets in setting prices. Competitive energy markets will ensure reliable and stable energy supplies, and OPEC+ must do more to support the recovery.

The Daily Wire noted:

The Biden administration’s overture to the cartel comes after his administration cracked down on oil and gas infrastructure projects that could have boosted oil supply and fuel production in the United States. Instead, the White House is attempting to push the United States to adopt more green energy technologies, such as electric cars. As one of his first acts as president, Biden revoked a permit from the Keystone XL Pipeline project allowing the planned pipeline to cross over from Canada into the United States. Biden’s action effectively killed the pipeline, costing thousands of jobs. If completed, the pipeline would have shipped over 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta, Canada, to refineries on the Gulf Coast of Texas. In June, Biden suspended oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s 1002 area, a massive oil preserve located in Alaska. Former President Donald Trump finalized a plan to open the area to oil development in 2020 after decades of Alaskan officials lobbying the federal government.

