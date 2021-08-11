https://trendingpolitics.com/wyoming-gop-county-parties-start-bailing-on-liz-cheney-with-trumpian-send-off-youre-fired/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=wyoming-gop-county-parties-start-bailing-on-liz-cheney-with-trumpian-send-off-youre-fired

County-level Republican parties in Wyoming are beginning to abandon Rep. Liz Cheney ahead of the 2022 midterm primaries over her ongoing criticism of former President Donald Trump and her participation in the select Jan. 6 Committee.





“In the immortal words of the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump …’You’re Fired!’” said letters sent recently to Cheney from GOP officials in Park and Carbon counties.

The state has 23 counties, most of which are very rural. Because of the state’s low population, Wyoming has just one congressional seat.





While the votes from the two counties are symbolic, they represent a growing displeasure from state party officials at Cheney.

But Cheney has come under fire from statewide Republicans since she voted to impeach the former president earlier this year, as calls to primary her rose. They increased again after she agreed to serve on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee looking into the origins of the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol Building, which many Republicans believe is a partisan entity that is meant to legitimize a pre-determined conclusion that Trump was responsible for it.





The county GOP letters also come after the state Republican Party voted overwhelmingly to censure Cheney in February for her impeachment vote.

And in May, congressional Republicans voted, again overwhelmingly, to remove Cheney as chair of the House Republican Conference, the No. 3 position within the party in that chamber, after she kept up her critique of Trump and continued to blame him for the Capitol breach.

She was replaced with New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, who has come out in support of Trump and did not vote to impeach him.

Cheney has also lashed out at the former president over his claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” in favor of President Joe Biden.

Cheney’s office brushed off the letters from the two county GOP parties.

“Liz will continue to fight for all the people of Wyoming,” said spokesman Jeremy Adler in an interview with the Casper Star-Tribune.

“She knows that she and all elected officials are bound by their duty under the US Constitution, not by blind loyalty to one man,” Adler continued.

Carbon County Republican Party Chairman Joey Correnti said other county GOP parties have requested a copy of the Carbon County resolution. He went on to predict that “at least three or four” more county parties will adopt and pass it.

So far, seven Republicans have lined up to challenge Cheney during next year’s primary. Trump has said he will back one of them against her. State Senators Chuck Gray and Anthony Bouchard have already announced they will run against her.

Trump reportedly met with some of her primary challengers in July, according to reports.

“Paying close attention to the Wyoming House Primary against loser RINO Liz Cheney. Some highly respected pollsters tell me she’s toast in Wyoming after siding with Crazy Nancy Pelosi and supporting the Democrat Impeachment Hoax,” Trump said in a statement issued through his political action committee Save America.

The former president has no love lost for Cheney.

“Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being,” he said in a statement after she was voted out of her conference chair position.

“I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party,” he added.

“She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our country,” Trump continued.

