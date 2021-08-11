https://www.theepochtimes.com/youtube-removes-2nd-video-of-rand-paul-suspends-him-for-7-days-over-alleged-covid-19-misinformation_3943330.html

YouTube has removed a second video on its platform posted by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and has suspended him from uploading more content for a week, saying he violated community guidelines on COVID-19.

“They are now banning all my speech, including speech that is given on the Senate floor,” the Republican senator told reporters on Tuesday. “YouTube now thinks they are smart enough and godly enough that they can oversee speech, even constitutionally protected speech.”

In a Twitter post, Paul called the suspension a “badge of honor,” and included a link to watch the video on an alternate platform.

The video removed this week included discussions on the origins of COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, and the use of masks to prevent its transmission.

“Leftwing cretins at Youtube banning me for 7 days for a video that quotes 2 peer reviewed articles saying cloth masks don’t work,” Paul wrote.

The video sharing platform last week first removed a video of an interview the senator did with Newsmax.

“This resulted in a first strike on the channel, which means it can’t upload content for a week, per our longstanding three strikes policy,” a YouTube spokesperson told news outlets of the decision. “We apply our policies consistently across the platform, regardless of speaker or political views, and we make exceptions for videos that have additional context such as countervailing views from local health authorities.”

According to CNN, claims flagged by YouTube included that “most of the masks you get over the counter don’t work. They don’t prevent infection.”

Another line that YouTube said violated community guidelines on COVID-19 was, “Trying to shape human behavior isn’t the same as following the actual science which tells us that cloth masks don’t work.”

“I think this kind of censorship is very dangerous, incredibly anti-free speech, and truly anti-progress of science, which involves skepticism and argumentation to arrive at the truth,” Paul added in a news release Tuesday.

YouTube didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by The Epoch Times.

