https://www.theblaze.com/news/texas-juveniles-charged-with-murder-of-grandmother

Two Houston teenagers have been charged with murder in the killing of a defenseless elderly woman outside a gym earlier this year.

The Houston Police Department announced in a news release Thursday that charges have been filed against two suspects in the killing of 62-year-old Elsa Mikeska, which occurred June 17. Because the suspects are both juveniles, their names have not been released to the public.

Police arrested the first suspect, a 16-year-old male, on June 25, roughly a week after the crime was committed, KHOU-TV reported. A second suspect was arrested and charged this week. His exact age and identity have been concealed.

According to police, Mikeska parked her vehicle in a gym parking lot early in the morning hours of June 17. Moments later, the suspects parked an SUV nearby and exited the vehicle to approach her.

“As Mikeska walked toward the gym entrance, the suspects appeared to call out to her. Mikeska, realizing they were attempting to rob her, then ran towards the gym,” police said in the news release. “One of the suspects fired one time, striking Mikeska who collapsed near the gym entrance. The suspects then got back into their SUV and fled the scene southbound on Beamer Road.”

Police noted that suspects were originally described as “possibly Hispanic males in their early 20s.” But later information revealed the assailants were much younger.

The crime was caught on surveillance video and posted by Houston police in June so that members of the public could come forward with information about the suspects.







Surveillance Video of Suspects Wanted in Fatal Shooting at 10570 Fuqua Street



www.youtube.com



KHOU reported that the first suspect arrested was referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on charges of capital murder. Details about the second suspect’s murder charge was not immediately clear.

TheBlaze reached out to the Harris County District Attorney’s office for more information on the charges but did not receive a reply in time for publication.

Houston police added that both murder suspects, and a third suspect who was in the SUV with them, were also involved in an aggravated robbery about one hour before the incident. According to the victim in the robbery, the suspects attempted to steal her vehicle but were not successful because it was inoperable.

All three juveniles have also been referred to probation authorities on aggravated robbery charges.

Mikeska, a great-grandmother, was described as a regular at the gym where she was shot. She is remembered for her passion for family, faith, and friends. Mikeska leaves behind her husband of 29 years, Steven Mikeska, and their three daughters.

Her senseless killing shocked Houston and kickstarted further calls for curbing violent crime. Here’s more on the story:







Family pleads for help; reward raised to $15,000 in shooting death of Elsa Mikeska



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

