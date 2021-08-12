http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7Uq_-3AmrgI/

Border Patrol agents in the nation’s busiest sector, the Rio Grande Valley, apprehended more than 320 migrants in two groups during a 24-hour period.

McAllen Station Border Patrol agents patrolling near Havana, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, encountered a large group of migrants, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials in the Rio Grande Valley Sector. The agents apprehended the group of 181 migrants and began processing them.

During processing, the agents identified the migrants as citizens of Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Officials said the group consisted of 141 family units, 25 unaccompanied minors, and 15 single adults. The agents arranged transportation of the migrants to the McAllen Station for processing.

Less than 24 hours later, agents patrolling the border near La Grulla encountered another large group totaling 146. They identified the migrants as citizens of Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Officials did not disclose any group demographics.

Officials report that Rio Grande Valley Sector agents apprehended 90 large migrant groups so far this fiscal year which began on October 1, 2020. Border Patrol defines a large group as 100 or more migrants in a single apprehension.

Rio Grande Valley Sector agents have apprehended a total of 331,661 migrants this fiscal year as of the June 30 Southwest Land Border Encounters report. That report is expected to be updated this week to include July’s apprehensions.

In June, the agents apprehended nearly 60,000 migrants in this one sector alone. This represents an increase of nearly 1,000 percent over the June 2020 apprehensions.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

