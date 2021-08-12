https://www.theepochtimes.com/40-percent-of-illegal-immigrants-released-in-texas-city-tested-positive-for-covid-19-officials_3946083.html

Four in 10 illegal immigrants released in a city last week near the U.S.-Mexico border tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials there.

“That was very high,” Pete Saenz, the mayor of Laredo, told The Washington Examiner.

Dr. Victor Trevino, the Laredo health authority, confirmed the numbers with the paper.

Officials in Laredo, a Texas city that is located across the Rio Grande from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, did not return requests for comment, but they offered a similar positivity percentage in a federal lawsuit last month.

Officials said in the complaint that Customs and Border Protection officials have been dropping off immigrants in the city despite large numbers of them testing positive for COVID-19, the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

The surge in illegal immigrants crossing the border amid the COVID-19 pandemic presents a safety concern, Republican lawmakers and others argue.

“Americans are sick and tired of endless mandates while watching COVID-19 cases surge at the border,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) said on Twitter this week.

The Laredo case numbers are the highest recorded along the border, but officials in McAllen said last week that out of 7,000 immigrants released by federal officers into the city the week before, 1,500 tested positive for COVID-19.

“Lately we’ve been getting about 1,800 immigrants a day,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said in a video arguing against unchecked immigration. “Then, coupled with the fact that 15 percent of the immigrants have COVID, have caused substantial problems to our great city of McAllen,” he added.

Don McLaughlin, the mayor of Uvalde, told The Epoch Times this week that immigrants are probably responsible for 15 to 20 percent of COVID-19 cases in the community, citing the last survey officials in the border city completed.

“The COVID deal is getting really serious again, and really bad. And again, here we are on the southern border. ‘Just come on in.’ I mean, it just doesn’t make sense,” he said.

A Border Patrol agent handcuffs illegal aliens together after they jumped off the train and tried to evade apprehension, near Uvalde, Texas, on June 21, 2021. (Charlotte Cuthbertson/The Epoch Times)

A Border Patrol agent who declined to be named in order to avoid repercussions told The Epoch Times that the agency was pushing many immigrants to Laredo, which triggered a lawsuit from the city against the Biden administration.

Laredo officials said in a complaint that Border Patrol planned to bus 250 to 350 immigrants a day into the city.

“Not every apprehended person is tested for COVID-19 as part of Defendants’ processing procedure before they are legally released from immigration custody and into the general public. Therefore, many, if not most, go untested and risk spreading the disease to other[s] in their group and the general public after their release,” they said.

Of 139 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laredo as of July 11, 63 were among immigrants or detainees.

A Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson last month did not answer directly when asked about COVID-positive immigrants being released in La Joya, another Texas border city.

On Thursday, a spokesperson told The Epoch Times via email that “the border is not open” and that the agency is operating under Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for the pandemic.

“CBP is making every effort to remain within CDC guidelines and mitigate long periods of processing and holding to minimize potential exposure to our workforce, those in custody, and the community. Once processing is complete, these individuals will be expeditiously transferred out of CBP custody,” the spokesperson said.

The lawsuit was dismissed on Monday after the parties entered an agreement.

Saenz told outlets that the agreement includes the city not accepting immigrants who have been dropped off by Border Patrol. Instead, the city is hiring a charter bus company to immediately bus them to other cities, including Austin and Houston.

“We entered into an understanding that we would drop the lawsuit, which we did, and then Border Patrol would deliver these migrants, about 200 or so per day, to a city facility that we leased and then we, in turn as a city retained a bussing company to transport these migrants farther north here in Texas,” Saenz told Border Report.

Charlotte Cuthbertson contributed to this report.

Zachary Stieber Reporter Zachary Stieber covers U.S. news, including politics and court cases. He started at The Epoch Times as a New York City metro reporter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

