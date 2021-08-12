https://in.news.yahoo.com/afghanistan-offers-taliban-power-sharing-120443518.html

In the latest development, a power-sharing deal has reportedly been offered to the Taliban by the Afghanistan government negotiators in Qatar in return for an end to fighting in the country, reports The Hindu.

“Yes, the government has submitted a proposal to Qatar as mediator. The proposal allows the Taliban to share power in return for a halt in violence in the country,” a government negotiating source told AFP on Thursday.

The Taliban is continuing its assaults across Afghanistan, and yesterday it seized the strategic Afghanistan city of Ghazni. It is the 10th province to be seized by the taliban in just seven days.

The city of Ghazni lies along the major Kabul-Kandahar highway and lies just 150 kms away from the capital city of Kabul. It also serves as a gateway between the capital and militant strongholds in the south.

The speed of the Taliban advance and feeble resistance from the Afghan Army has surprised defence and security analysts around the world.

As the security situation deteriorates day by day, the Afghan government reshuffled its military leadership and appointed Hebtullah Alizai as the new Army chief of staff.

Alizai was previously leading the corps of special operations of the Afghan army.

