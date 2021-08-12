https://www.dailywire.com/news/american-express-invited-nation-of-islam-founders-great-grandson-to-speak-to-employees-about-the-evils-of-capitalism

American Express Corporation invited the Nation of Islam founder’s great-grandson to speak to employees about the evils of capitalism, according to whistleblower documents.

The New York Post published snippets of Dr. Khalil Muhammad’s lecture about “race in corporate America” given to AmEx employees. Muhammad blamed the plight of black America on “systemic racism” and said AmEx must do more to combat its relationship with “racial capitalism.”

“So, I first say that American Express has to do its own digging about how it sits in relationship to this history of racial capitalism,” Muhammad said. “We didn’t get to the wealth gap by virtue of a series of bad decisions and bad decisions and bad parenting by black boys, black people. We got there through exploitative extractive systemic racism.”

He encouraged the company — which made $2.3 billion in profit last quarter — to ignore profit and focus on addressing “societal imbalance.” Muhammad insinuated that operating within a capitalist mindset made the company racist. This ideology is a core tenet of Critical Race Theory.

“You might have to be willing to accept smaller profit margins in certain business lines, in order to do the kind of work to address societal imbalance,” Muhammad said. “If American Express cares about racial justice in the world, it can’t simply say the market’s going to define how we price certain customers who happen to come from low-income communities.”

“If you want to do good, then you’re going to have to set up products and [product] lines that don’t maximize profit,” he continued.

Muhammad’s speech came alongside AmEx’s Critical Race Theory-inspired training. According to Christopher Rufo, AmEx executives created an “Anti-Racism Initiative” that forced employees to learn about “systemic racism,” “white privilege,” and “intersectionality.”

The company’s framework to “promote racial equity and progress” told employees that they must “support education on systemic racism & inequality” and “participate in Amex affinity groups.”

One exercise asked employees to create an “identity map” wherein they mapped out their race, sexual orientation, body type, religion, disability status, age, gender identity, and citizenship. This helped them to deconstruct their privilege.

Employees with more “privilege” were directed to defer to individuals who have a more “marginalized” status than themselves. They were specifically directed to not speak when a black or African-American person was speaking.

“Do more listening than speaking. When someone trusts you enough to share their personal experiences, believe what they’re saying, and don’t make assumptions or give unsolicited advice,” the training reads. “Use your voice to educate others, but don’t speak over members of the Black and African-American community.”

The training also insisted that employees were committing “microaggressions” if they questioned the semantics of “Black Lives Matter.” The training told employees that saying, “Black Lives Matter? Don’t all lives matter?” is considered a microaggression because the “Black and African-American communities have struggled to matter for several generations.”

Other microaggressions include “I don’t see color,” “We are all human beings,” and “Everyone can succeed in this society if they work hard enough.”

