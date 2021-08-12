https://independentchronicle.com/american-express-corp-slammed-for-training-employees-that-capitalism-is-racist/?utm_source=iChron&utm_medium=report&utm_campaign=bongino

American Express Corp. is receiving criticism for launching a critical race theory training program that teaches employees capitalism is fundamentally racist and asks them to deconstruct their “privilege.”

“AmEx executives created an internal ‘Anti-Racism Initiative’ that subjects employees to an extensive training program based on the core tenets of critical race theory, including ‘systemic racism,’ ‘white privilege,’ and ‘intersectionality,'” according to whistleblower documents obtained by journalist Christopher Rufo.

According to whistleblower documents, AmEx executives created an internal “Anti-Racism Initiative” that subjects employees to an extensive training program based on the core tenets of critical race theory, including “systemic racism,” “white privilege,” and “intersectionality.” pic.twitter.com/pnpFkLYK8R — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 11, 2021

The training conducted by an outside firm first instructs the employees to deconstruct their “race, sexual orientation, body type, religion, disability status, age, gender identity, and citizenship.” All of this is recorded on an official company worksheet to determine where the employees stand on a hierarchy of “privilege.”

Once the hierarchy of privilege is established, the company then instructs employees to alter their behavior at work based on their position on the racial and sexual identity hierarchy. “For example, if a member of a subordinate group is present, employees should practice ‘intersectional allyship’ and defer to them,” Rufo writes as an example of employees altering behavior.

Handouts given during the training session have instructions for white employees which are much more explicit, Rufo points out. “Identify the privileges or advantages you have,” one handout for white employees reads. “Don’t speak over members of the Black and African-American community,” the handout continues. “It’s not about your intent, it’s about the impact you have on your colleague.”

White employees are told not to say certain phrases or words, such as, “I don’t see color.” Other phrases forbidden from being said by whites are “everyone can succeed in this society if they work hard enough.” If these phrases are spoken, they will be seen as “microaggressors” against their black colleagues.

The company hired Dr. Khalil Muhammad, great-grandson of the Nation of Islam founder Elijah Muhammad, to lecture employees on “race in corporate America.” This includes teaching that the economic system of capitalism is fundamentally racist and based on “racist logics and forms of domination.”

Muhammad urged the company to alter the way it interacts with black customers and lower their credit standards for minorities to achieve race-based reparations. “If you want to do good, then you’re going to have to set up products and [product] lines that don’t maximize profit,” he said.

The company recommends a “series of resources” for employees to dedicate themselves “to the lifelong task of overcoming our country’s racist heritage.” These materials endorse “prison abolition,” race-based reparations, and the “idea that white children are racist,” according to Rufo.

The Independent Chronicle reached out to American Express Corporation’s Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

