https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/12/anti-science-anti-children-trash-phil-kerpen-owns-lincoln-project-and-their-ugly-ad-using-kids-to-attack-desantis-abbott-with-actual-data/

Welp, it’s clear The Lincoln Project is floundering without the big bad orange man to rant about all day. Oh, they keep trying to attack other Republicans, but it just doesn’t stick like it did with Trump because deep down even the Left knows these people are in it for the grift.

Seriously with this ad, you guys?

Honestly, we couldn’t watch it to the end … they’re exploiting kids to own DeSantis and Abbott which makes them far worse than either governor.

.@RonDeSantisFL and @GregAbbott_TX are more interested in their 2024 presidential primary campaign than keeping the children of their states safe. pic.twitter.com/izVGYbfFe3 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 12, 2021

So beyond the fact that the ad is just a hateful crap-filled dumpster of awful, it’s factually a mess.

AKA wrong.

AKA fear-porn.

AKA right up Rick Wilson and Steve Schmidt’s alleys.

Enter Phil Kerpen:

Case rates were higher last year in mask-mandated than mask-optional schools. This liberal group’s political ad is anti-science, anti-children trash.https://t.co/m9XM4mLDXI https://t.co/X8KBB5aMbY pic.twitter.com/OMhA9u3Gki — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 12, 2021

What he said.

Always check the data, troglodytes.

In the U.S., we have liberal groups shamelessly lying about children and scaring adults for political advantage. It’s grotesque. In the UK, plain truth:https://t.co/ua8wAseI9r — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 12, 2021

Grotesque.

Shameful.

But that’s been their M-O for nearly five years now. They don’t care who they use or hurt as long as their narrative gets pushed and their power remains.

We’re seeing this now more than ever …

***

