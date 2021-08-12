https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/antifa-protesters-burn-flags-tucker-carlson-photos-outside-fox-news-claim-network-kkk/

Antifa activists gathered outside the Fox News headquarters in New York City on Wednesday to declare that the network is the “KKK.”

The demonstrators lit smoke bombs, burned flags, and whined about people inside the building who were laughing at them.

A protester lights a smoke signal outside Fox News HQ in Midtown pic.twitter.com/ebveFYBaOd — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) August 12, 2021

The scene was captured on camera by independent journalist Elad Eliahu.

TRENDING: Mike Lindell Opens Thursday Cyber Symposium with SHOCKING Developments: Another Home Raided, Credible Threats, Conference Infiltrated

“You’re full of lies, you’re all racists and Nazis you’re Zionists, you’re KKK, Proud Boys…” one protester declared.

protesters light an American flag and a picture of @TuckerCarlson outside Fox News HQ pic.twitter.com/P6BxRL96QL — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) August 12, 2021

The activist who lit the smoke bomb threatened the network, saying “stop [villanizing] us” or else there would be “real smoke.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

