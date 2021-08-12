https://thepostmillennial.com/schwarzenegger-attacks-anti-maskers-screw-your-freedom?utm_campaign=64469
Actor and former Republican Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger attacked anti-maskers this week. In a YouTube video on his channel, Schwarzenegger is seen saying, “screw your freedom.” The video in question also features CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Alexander Vindman, who is promoting his new book, “Here, Right Matters.” This is according to The Hill.
“Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities,” Schwarzenegger continues. “We cannot just say, ‘I have the right to do X, Y and Z.’ When you affect other people, that is when it gets serious.”
The Terminator star continued lambasting anti-maskers. “You cannot say, ‘No one is going to tell me that I’m going to stop here, that I have to stop at this traffic light here. I’m going to go right through it.’ Then you kill someone else, and then it is your doing,” he said.
Schwarzenegger has been a vocal cheerleader of the vaccine and social distancing.
“Yeah, you have the freedom to wear no mask. But you know something, you’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask because you’re supposed to protect the fellow members around you,” Schwarzenegger concluded.
