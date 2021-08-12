https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/12/as-the-taliban-carve-out-their-role-in-the-international-community-by-retaking-afghanistan-they-also-put-the-nyt-in-an-awkward-position-screenshots/

Yesterday, Jen Psaki, speaking for the Biden administration, told the White House press corps that “the Taliban also has to make an assessment about what they want their role to be in the international community.”

Well, it appears that after their assessment, the Taliban have realized that they want their role to be what it was before: bloodthirsty pro-Sharia terrorists hellbent on seizing total control of Afghanistan.

This is fine:

Sorry, U.S. Embassy in Kabul, but it seems that the Taliban are quite determined to erase any human rights gains in Afghanistan.

It’s going great over there:

In light of recent events, we’re curious to see whether any scrubbing will be going on over at the New York Times opinion section.

Who remembers this gem from last year?

Guess what they, the Taliban, actually wanted was for the killing and maiming to escalate.

Whoops!

Only anyone remotely familiar with the Taliban.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...