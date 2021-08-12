https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/better-look-2022-election-may-worse/

The 2020 Election was a mess. There is ample evidence of the 2020 Election being stolen. Before 2020 is even cleaned up, 2022 will be here.

Many Republicans in states where President Trump won the 2020 election feel their systems and therefore their 2020 Election results were fine. Nothing could be further from the truth.

In Missouri for example, where President Trump won the election by roughly 20%, there are large pockets like – St. Louis – where no one in their right mind would believe the elections are free and fair. Other large pockets, like California, are also questionable.

The problem for the states that were won by Republicans, is that it is tempting to think that the election is free and fair, and yet it might be a mess waiting to happen.

TRENDING: Mike Lindell Opens Thursday Cyber Symposium with SHOCKING Developments: Another Home Raided, Credible Threats, Conference Infiltrated

One concerning location is Florida. Defendflorida.org shares:

Given Governor Ron DeSantis’ ever increasing popularity, re-election in 2022 appears to be a foregone conclusion. The Sunshine State’s electoral systems have been lauded as the gold standard of the country … but are they? The bar is exceedingly low, given the findings of Arizona’s audit and the mounting list of anomalies in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and other states. Defend Florida, a 30,000+ grassroots organization committed to ensuring free and fair elections, canvassed 14 of Florida’s largest counties. This public effort has uncovered 2020 voter roll anomalies such as: Over 700,000 registered voters who did not vote in over eight years.

137,000 voters who should have been removed by law in 2017.

61% of canvassed voters no longer live at registration address.

6% of canvassed voters were deceased.

18% of canvassed addresses were not residential addresses. With mounting evidence showing electronic voting systems vulnerabilities, concerned Floridians are pressing their representatives for iron-clad reforms. So far, they have met staunch opposition from Laurel M. Lee, Secretary of State and Maria Mathews, Division of Elections Director. Laurel Lee admitted applying for and receiving a $200,000 grant from the Zuckerberg funded nonprofit Center for Technology and Civic Life (video available). Lee was appointed by DeSantis to replace his original choice, Mike Ertel. She was a former Hillsborough County Circuit judge.

Americans need to review our entire election process before it’s too late.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

