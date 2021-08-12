https://www.dailywire.com/news/begging-joe-biden-admin-pleads-with-taliban-terrorists-to-spare-u-s-embassy-in-kabul-report-says

Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly pleading with Taliban terrorists to spare the U.S. Embassy in Kabul as the the extremist group has rapidly regained control of the majority of Afghanistan.

“American negotiators are trying to extract assurances from the Taliban that they will not attack the U.S. Embassy in Kabul if the extremist group takes over the country’s government and ever wants to receive foreign aid,” The New York Times reported. “The effort, led by Zalmay Khalilzad, the chief American envoy in talks with the Taliban, seeks to stave off a full evacuation of the embassy as they rapidly seize cities across Afghanistan.”

Begging Joe:

– Beg Russia not hack 16 places

– Beg OPEC to increase production

– Beg Taliban to spare Americans https://t.co/8n9g747z6V — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 12, 2021

The news comes as the Taliban seized Kandahar and Herat on Thursday, two of the largest cities in Afghanistan. The Taliban now controls 12 of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals, an estimated two-thirds of the country, and has cut off a critical highway linking Kabul to the nation’s southern provinces. U.S. officials suggest that Kabul could fall to the terrorists in a matter of weeks.

The Taliban’s rapid advancement through the country has netted the extremist group control of U.S.-made military vehicles, anti-aircraft guns, armored tanks, and artillery that were provided to Afghan security forces to fight against the Taliban.

“These captured systems will increase the mobility and lethality of the Taliban, making them a more formidable adversary,” said Bradley Bowman, senior director of the Center on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “We have already seen the Taliban using captured humvees to patrol Kunduz and Sar-e Pol.”

The sheer amount of vehicles raises the question if anyone ever used them after they were paid and transferred by the US …

Now every Taliban fighter gets his own Ford, Toyota, Humvee or MRAP. pic.twitter.com/3wfSMt2VPR — Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) August 12, 2021

Newsweek added:

The Taliban have used American rifles to gun down [Afghan National Army] soldiers and explosive-laden Humvees to bomb their checkpoints. Every fresh Taliban offensive brings with it pictures of captured weapons, ammunition, uniforms, fuel, and other vital military equipment. The beleaguered AAF and its 307,000 personnel require between $5 and $6 billion per year in funding, some 75 percent of which is provided by the U.S. Ninety-percent of all funding is drawn from U.S.-led international sources. The top 10 highest value items sent to the [Afghan Armed Forces] in the last quarter totaled just over $212 million. This is the largest total since early 2019. The last quarter’s most valuable items included six EMB 314 Super Tucano light attack aircraft, 174 Humvees, almost 100,000 2.75 inch air-to-ground rockets, 60,000 40mm high-explosive rounds, and more than 2 million 7.62 mm cartridges.

The U.S. announced on Thursday that it was deploying thousands of troops to Afghanistan to assist with evacuating Americans. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said three battalions – one from the Army and two from the Marines – will enter Afghanistan over the next 48 hours to assist with security at the Kabul airport, and that a brigade of 4,000 Army soldiers was being sent to Kuwait to be on standby if more troops were needed.

The news comes as Biden stated last month that it was “not inevitable” that the Taliban would take over the country once the U.S. left. Biden further claimed that “the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.”

Robert Gates, who served as defense secretary for the Obama administration, previously warned that Democrat President Joe Biden had “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

