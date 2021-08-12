https://www.thefirsttv.com/bidencare-president-says-health-care-should-be-a-right-in-this-country/

President Biden delivered on address on prescription drug prices from the White House Thursday where he called health care a “right” and “not a privilege” in the United States.

“I’ve long said that Health care should be a right, not a privilege in this country. With my Build Back Better Plan, we have an opportunity to come together and get us even closer to that reality. The American people support it by overwhelming margins. This isn’t a partisan issue,” said the President.

“This is about whether or not you or your loved ones can afford the prescription drugs you need. I look forward to the Congress getting this done,” he added.

Watch Biden’s comments above.

