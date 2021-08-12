https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/567702-biden-urges-californians-to-vote-against-effort-to-recall-newsom

President BidenJoe BidenBriahna Joy Gray: Progressives should celebrate budget passage, remain focused on fight Officials still looking for parents of 337 separated children, court filing says ​​Former U.S. attorney in Atlanta says abrupt resignation stemmed from not peddling Trump voter fraud claim MORE on Thursday urged California voters to reject an upcoming recall vote that could remove Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomOvernight Health Care: CDC officially recommends COVID-19 vaccine for anyone who is pregnant | Pressure builds for full FDA approval | Dems call for pandemic funding California mandates COVID-19 vaccines or testing for all teachers, staff The Hill’s Sustainability Report: This plastic additive is ecstasy for hermit crabs MORE (D) from office.

“Gov. @GavinNewsom is leading California through unprecedented crises—he’s a key partner in fighting the pandemic and helping build our economy back better,” Biden tweeted from his personal account. “To keep him on the job, registered voters should vote no on the recall election by 9/14 and keep California moving forward.”

Gov. @GavinNewsom is leading California through unprecedented crises—he’s a key partner in fighting the pandemic and helping build our economy back better. To keep him on the job, registered voters should vote no on the recall election by 9/14 and keep California moving forward. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 13, 2021

The tweet marked Biden’s first public foray into the recall as some Democrats worry about a lack of enthusiasm on the left that could hurt Newsom. Californians will vote whether to support the recall in September.

On the same ballot, they will be given the choice to vote for Newsom or a GOP candidate. The candidate with the most votes will win only if the recall effort itself receives a majority of support.

A White House official told The Los Angeles Times that Biden and Vice President Harris, a former California senator, could make in-person campaign stops to support Newsom as the election nears.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiOvernight Defense: The situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating — fast Trump Jr. slams White House for using social media influencer to push vaccination Senate confirms Biden’s first ambassador MORE had a day earlier suggested Biden was not planning to get especially involved in the race.

“I don’t — I wouldn’t say he’s following it particularly closely, in the sense that he’s got a lot on his agenda. But we certainly support Governor Newsom and have worked with him on a range of key issues, whether it’s the pandemic, addressing wildfires, growing the economy, and look forward to continuing to do so.”

“He supports him,” Psaki said Wednesday. “I don’t have anything in terms of additional steps to preview for you.”

Several Republican candidates have entered the field in a bid to be the next governor, should the recall vote succeed. The California Republican Party last week opted not to endorse any of the candidates, saying it did not want to tip the scales in favor of one candidate.

A University of California Berkley poll conducted last month found 47 percent of likely voters in the state supported recalling Newsom, while 50 percent opposed the idea.

