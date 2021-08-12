https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/12/bill-melugins-border-report-sinks-biden-admin-claim-that-most-who-cross-illegally-are-being-sent-back/

When members of the Biden administration are asked about the massive number of people crossing the southern border into the U.S., they’ll often indicate that the vast majority are sent back where they came from:

DHS Sec. Mayorkas is asked about recent videos showing large groups of illegal immigrants continuing to cross into the U.S. despite saying the border is “closed”: “The border is closed. We are expelling single adults and families under the Title 42 authority…” https://t.co/E9ZpSNtkWw pic.twitter.com/SIzn8LEuza — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 11, 2021

Earlier this year, WH press secretary Jen Psaki said that “most of them [individuals and families that illegally cross the border] are sent back to their home countries.”

Fox News’ Bill Melugin covers the border every day, and as it turns out Biden administration claims that most are turned away are far from true:

BREAKING: 212,672 migrants were encountered at our Southern border during the month of July, a 13% increase over June (188,829) which was a 20 year record in itself. The numbers have gone up every single month President Biden has been in office. July is new 20 year record. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 12, 2021

Only 95,788 of these encounters resulted in a Title 42 expulsion. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 12, 2021

What a mess the Biden admin has created — intentionally.

And less than half (~45%) of all border apprehensions in July resulted in a Title 42 expulsion. So when the Biden admin says Title 42 is “still in place,” as they do every time they’re asked about it, know that they are lying to you. https://t.co/rnxxLAqwO0 — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) August 12, 2021

👀 Remember, @PressSec and others continue to claim most illegal aliens are being deported under Title 42. The numbers show that’s just not true. #BidenBorderCrisis https://t.co/Pcg4msCeht — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 12, 2021

Time for Secretary Mayorkas to go. https://t.co/ZuJKs8sSb7 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 12, 2021

A lot of people need to lose their jobs.

