When members of the Biden administration are asked about the massive number of people crossing the southern border into the U.S., they’ll often indicate that the vast majority are sent back where they came from:

Earlier this year, WH press secretary Jen Psaki said that “most of them [individuals and families that illegally cross the border] are sent back to their home countries.”

Fox News’ Bill Melugin covers the border every day, and as it turns out Biden administration claims that most are turned away are far from true:

What a mess the Biden admin has created — intentionally.

A lot of people need to lose their jobs.

