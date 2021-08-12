https://www.dailywire.com/news/blm-silent-after-sleeping-9-year-old-killed-in-drive-by-mother-speaks-out

A nine-year-old boy was found dead in his bed by his mother this weekend after he was struck by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting in Albany, Georgia.

The shooter still remains at large, despite officials begging witnesses or those with information to come forward.

“Nigel Brown, 9, was found in his bed unresponsive by his mother after a car drove by and opened fire on his home. Nigel was pronounced dead at the scene. There were several others inside the house at the time of the shooting as well,” read a post from the Albany Police Department.

Brown was reportedly shot in the head while he was sleeping in his bed.

“The Albany Police Department is saddened by the tragic loss this city experienced last night. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. If anyone has information, can call Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS to remain anonymous or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100 to speak directly with an investigator,” the department said.

During a Monday press conference, Albany Police Chief Michael Persley called the killing “senseless” and begged the community for information on the killer. Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards spoked of “gun violence.”

“This is a senseless killing,” Persley said, calling the unknown shooter a “coward.”

Persley referred to the latest shooting as a “community problem,” and asked for witnesses to come forward with information so an arrest can be made.

“What are you going to do to save this community,” Persley asked. “I really need the community to help bring justice to the family of Nigel Brown.”

“Edwards said his office is working to make gun violence the priority in the Dougherty County criminal justice system,” WALB 10 News reported. “The district attorney said punishment recommendations for gun violence will be ‘as severe as possible.’”

Yolander Brown, the victim’s mother, spoke about the horrifying tragedy.

“That bullet did not have my son’s name on it,” she told the press. “That was my firstborn. I remember the day me and his father laid on the altar and prayed to God and asked God to allow us to get pregnant. Three months later, we got pregnant with him. If I knew at that time, nine years later, he would be taken away, I may, wouldn’t have prayed that prayer.”

“His baby sister was laying in the bed under him,” Brown spoke of the night she found her son dead. “My baby has not been (able to) sleep in the last couple of days, and I can’t imagine how she’s feeling because I know how I feel. That was her best friend, that was her brother. They did everything together.”

“I’ll forgive you before I know who you are,” the mother said of Nigel’s killer. “I don’t know who you are. I don’t know the reason why you done it. Turn yourself in. Give me peace of mind to know that you are off the streets.”

Georgia City Commission candidate Jalen Johnson appeared on Fox News airwaves Wednesday to discuss the killing.

“I would first want to say that I am praying for Nigel Brown’s family. The incident that happened to 9-year-old Nigel Brown, in Albany, Georgia was a complete tragedy, and I’m praying for them. I decided to step up to the plate because our leaders, quite frankly, are asleep at the wheel,” Johnson said.

“I decided to donate $10,000 of my own money to the Albany area crime stoppers to help bring a suspect to light in the murder of our youth. This is ridiculous. This should not happen to any mother in the United States of America.”

There have been no marches or protests for the life of innocent Nigel, a black boy, by Black Lives Matter activists.

One major criticism of the left-wing movement is the group’s refusal to focus on all innocent black lives, instead seemingly picking out controversial and politically opportune cases that help advance, for example, their goal of nationally defunding police. Black-on-black crime is completely ignored by the movement, as it doesn’t fit their agenda.

Earlier this year, a resident of Rochester, New York, called out BLM activists for ignoring crime in the city when it doesn’t involve police. “If the police were killing us at the rate we’re killing ourselves, I suspect this town would be on fire,” said Rudy Rivera, CEO of Rochester’s Father Laurence Tracy Advocacy Center on North Clinton Avenue.

Rivera noted the protesting he saw in Rochester in response to the death of a black man named Daniel Prude following a police interaction. The activists who sparked the protests — and many nights of subsequent destructive, violent rioting in the city — are now nowhere to be found as murder continues to spike in Rochester.

“When we kill ourselves, I say to myself, where are the protests lining this street?’” Rivera questioned activists. “Where are the people within our own community, who know what’s going on here? And that’s the most tragic part of this whole story, everybody knows what’s happening here, and yet, it persists.”

“Where are the voices” of the activists who held press conferences nearly every day over officer-involved incidents, he asked.

