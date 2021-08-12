https://www.oann.com/boeings-starliner-launch-could-face-delay-of-several-months-wsj/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=boeings-starliner-launch-could-face-delay-of-several-months-wsj



FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

August 12, 2021

(Reuters) – Boeing Co’s Starliner space capsule launch could be delayed several months as the company will likely need to remove it from atop a rocket for repairs, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3jNe3bb on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

