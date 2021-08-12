https://noqreport.com/2021/08/12/border-patrol-facility-is-packed-with-immigrants-so-where-is-media-and-aoc/

Kids in cages were all the rage. When Trump was in office. Actually, allow me to restate. Kids in cages a policy put in place by Obama was all the rage when Trump was in office. No moment exemplified this more than the photoshoot of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fake-crying while standing not even close to any children in her view. Bear that in mind when you watch this short video, reportedly sent into TownHall by frustrated Border Patrol agents. Video of an overcrowded Border Patrol facility in the Rio Grande Valley Sector from this week. From the source: “T… https://t.co/BxQTDm0iIc — Julio Rosas (@Julio Rosas) 1628700448.0 Looks tight. Looks uncomfortable. Looks like no one is standing six feet apart or delightfully encouraging anyone to take the vaccine in order to get back to normal. Looks like there’s no Democrat in sight demanding better treatment of these undocumented migrants. Now sure, from the looks of this video, these are not children and they appear to be male, or at least present as male since we’re not allowed to assume gender. But still, shouldn’t the Democrats and their media BFFs shine more of a light on how these poor migrants are being […]